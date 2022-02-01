Delgado Renews Learning Partnership with Kingsley House

NEW ORLEANS – From Delgado Community College:

The Adult Education Program at Delgado Community College is excited to announce the extension of a learning partnership with Kingsley House. Continuing in early 2022, the collaboration will focus on teaching and coaching adults to support the development of academic and workplace skills as students work towards their academic, professional and personal goals.

Through the partnership, adult learners in the New Orleans area will be able to enroll in career pathway programming at Delgado Community College. Programs of study are available in Skilled Crafts and Information Technology, enabling students to earn high-demand credentials in high-growth industries. Students can co-enroll in certification instruction and high school equivalency diploma programming while also working with success coaches that are available to help support program persistence and completion.

“We are honored to continue working with Kingsley House to support adult learners in New Orleans that are pursuing new career opportunities,” said Dr. Jancarlos Wagner-Romero, Director of the Adult Education Program at Delgado. “We are currently focused on providing literacy instruction and certification training in both the construction and IT career clusters, each of which is quickly growing in the region and both of which offer family-sustaining wages for entry-level positions.”

“Kingsley Connections’ collaboration with Delgado Community College is invaluable for the individuals enrolled in our programs, allowing adult family members to pursue their goals toward economic security at our Kingsley House campus,” said Arnel Cosey, Ph.D., Kingsley House Strategy and Impact Officer. “Not only does this second session of programming continue to prepare families to obtain their high school equivalency diploma, it includes opportunities for them to gain industry-based certifications and earn college credit for future careers—a real win-win situation!”

Enrollment and instruction opportunities will begin in February 2022 and continue through June 2022. Instruction will take place at the Kingsley House facility at 1600 Constance Street in New Orleans.

Visit the Delgado website to learn more and enroll.