Delgado Prepares for March 23 Transition

NEW ORLEANS – From Delgado’s communications department:

The message below was shared with everyone at Delgado Community College. Delgado currently enrolls 21,000 students across all programs at its seven locations and online. About 40 percent of Delgado classes were offered online before the COVID-19 crisis caused the cessation of face-to-face instruction and a transition to alternative instructional delivery methods (examples: online, email, videoconferencing) slated to begin on Monday, March 23.

Message text follows:

Balancing student safety and success is anything but easy during the COVID-19 crisis. In this video posted to the Delgado YouTube channel, Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib explains to students how Delgado educators are meeting the challenge.

“We’ve got you covered,” says the chancellor. “I hope this video reassures you that you can complete this semester.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jl_0fK5BRac

Please remember that the central information source for Delgado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is the Coronavirus webpage at www.dcc.edu. There you will find:

Essential Communications

Delgado Cares Resources & Videos

Online Support For Current/Future Students

Online Support For Faculty/Staff

Single Stop Resources

Personal Assistance

This information resource is being enhanced hour-by-hour. Thank you.





Comments

comments