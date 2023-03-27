Delgado Partners with Mercedes to Train Automotive Technicians

L to R: Lisa Rosenfeld, Dr. Larissa Littleton Steib, Dr. Cheryl Myers

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado Community College has announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz USA to implement the MB Campus program, which is designed to develop a pipeline of future automotive technicians for Mercedes-Benz dealerships.

MB Campus will be integrated into the motor vehicle technology degree program at Delgado and will provide students with exposure to innovative Mercedes-Benz technologies and products. Students will form a skill set for success as a Mercedes-Benz Registered Technician and earn a potential internship at a Mercedes-Benz dealership.

“This partnership between our department and Mercedes-Benz USA allows students to gain the skills and knowledge needed to start a career with a world-renowned automotive organization,” said Donald Davenport, department chair of motor vehicle technology. “This program allows Delgado students to access Mercedes-Benz training in areas such as engine diagnostics and electrical systems. They will become experienced with the cutting-edge technology of today’s sophisticated motor vehicles.”

With additional training supported by Mercedes-Benz upon hire at the dealership, students can continue to rise through the ranks to ultimately become a Mercedes-Benz Master Technician.

Delgado hosted a group of visitors on campus on Tuesday, March 14 including service managers and technicians from local Mercedes-Benz dealerships, and representatives from the regional and national offices of Mercedes-Benz USA including Ronnie Lancon, Service Director at Mercedes-Benz of New Orleans, Courtney Pehl, Service Operations Manager at Mercedes-Benz USA and Lisa Rosenfeld, Director of Customer Insights & Academy at Mercedes-Benz USA.

Davenport, Technical Division Dean Lesha Coulon, and Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton Steib welcomed everyone and after a formal ceremony to sign the agreement between Delgado and Mercedes-Benz USA, the visitors toured the campus and the Motor Vehicle Technology center.

“We are working to change the status quo of the auto industry with a new, multifaceted effort to address the industry-wide shortage of technical talent. Mercedes-Benz is built on constant reinvention, and we are excited to partner with Delgado Community College to equip students with the skills and resources they need to become excellent technicians,” said Lisa Rosenfeld, director of customer insights and academy at MBUSA. “From providing access to our cutting edge technology, to getting hands-on training through our curriculum focused on electric vehicles, we are looking forward to building an exceptional pipeline of local talent for our brand.”

“We are very appreciative of Mercedes-Benz USA and Mercedes-Benz of New Orleans for supporting our automotive technology students. This will be a transformational opportunity for them. Delgado strives to provide the very best educational experience so that our students can achieve career success and reach their full potential,” said Steib.

Delgado is the only automotive program in the city of New Orleans to offer MB Campus as part of its curriculum.

In the months ahead, the Delgado Motor Vehicle Technology program will receive exclusive equipment and technology to implement and support MB Campus. In addition, Mercedes-Benz branded signage will be placed in the Motor Vehicle Technology facilities at the Delgado City Park Campus to recognize the high quality of the instruction received by students.

“This is an opportunity for these students to be part of an elite group of technicians with the expertise to work on some of the most technologically advanced vehicles on the road,” Davenport said. “It’s first-hand experience on first-class vehicles.”

For information about Delgado’s Motor Vehicle Technology program, please visit https://www.dcc.edu/academics/technical/programs/motor-vehicle-technology/default.aspx