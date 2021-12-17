Delgado Partners with Black and Hispanic Business Organizations

L to R: Larissa Littleton Steib, chancellor, Delgado Community College; Raiza Pitre, chair-elect, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Foundation Board; Angelica Rivera, chair, HCCLF Board; Paula Belanger, foundation director, HCCLF; Arlanda Williams, vice chancellor for workforce development and institutional advancement, Delgado Community College. (Photo by Todd Taylor)

NEW ORLEANS — Community partners working with Delgado Community College to achieve goals set by a grant received from Apple this fall came to the City Park Campus on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to meet with Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton Steib and Delgado Workforce Development leaders.

The purpose of collaborating is to promote Delgado workforce development and technical education information technology programs. Collaborative activities include:

Marketing of Delgado IT programs

Monthly marketing outreach sessions to current members

Recruitment of potential students to Delgado Community College

Lunch and learn information sessions

Tech Talks for current members

Assist with information to align with local labor marketing needs/market trends

Training Partner—as classes are scheduled

Entrepreneur support from local small businesses

Grant distributions were presented ceremonially in the chancellor’s office.