Delgado Partners with Black and Hispanic Business Organizations
NEW ORLEANS — Community partners working with Delgado Community College to achieve goals set by a grant received from Apple this fall came to the City Park Campus on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to meet with Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton Steib and Delgado Workforce Development leaders.
The purpose of collaborating is to promote Delgado workforce development and technical education information technology programs. Collaborative activities include:
- Marketing of Delgado IT programs
- Monthly marketing outreach sessions to current members
- Recruitment of potential students to Delgado Community College
- Lunch and learn information sessions
- Tech Talks for current members
- Assist with information to align with local labor marketing needs/market trends
- Training Partner—as classes are scheduled
- Entrepreneur support from local small businesses
Grant distributions were presented ceremonially in the chancellor’s office.