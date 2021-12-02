Delgado Partners with Barnes & Noble College

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado Community College announced today that it has partnered with Barnes & Noble College to implement Delgado Course Complete, a course material delivery model that aims to drive student success by ensuring all students are prepared to begin learning on the first day of class.

Delgado Course Complete is designed to addresses equitable access, convenience and affordability across all courses at an institution by bundling the cost of course materials into tuition and ensuring students have all of their materials for the semester available on or before the first day of class. In addition, Delgado Course Complete supports academic freedom and faculty choice. Faculty members can choose the materials that are best suited for their teaching, regardless of publisher or format.

“Delgado Course Complete creates accessibility for all students from the very first day of the course without leaving home. No more waiting in lines, no more wondering where to get books or supplies, and no more concern about getting the right book right away–Delgado students will be ready the first day of class with everything they need to succeed and save money,” said Angela Camaille, Delgado director of instructional technology, support and professional development.

Delgado Community College will implement Delgado Course Complete beginning January 2022 for the spring term.

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, currently operates more than 770 campus stores nationwide. For more information about Barnes & Noble College’s services and locations, visit www.bncollege.com.