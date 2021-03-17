Delgado One of Top 50 Community Colleges Nationwide

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College has been recognized as one of the nation’s Top 50 community colleges by the higher education research firm Intelligent.com. The rankings are published online to serve as a resource for potential students and their families to obtain unbiased information when comparing higher education opportunities.

In addition to the national ranking, one Delgado academic division and two Delgado degree programs are spotlighted by Intelligent.com:

Science and Mathematics — best community college in the nation for all programs in these disciplines

Hospitality Management Associate Degree — top program among all schools nationwide including four-year universities

Business Administration Associate Degree — second-best program among all two-year schools nationwide; best associate degree program in the southeast region

The company conducted an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities, including 1,187 community colleges. Each program at the schools is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment. Those data are also used to determine the overall quality rating for each institution.

Delgado came in at Number 37 nationwide among all community colleges included in the study. No other community college in Louisiana is among the national Top 50.

“This national recognition of the academic quality at Delgado Community College is greatly appreciated, and we trust that the availability of these rankings online will be helpful to those looking to Delgado to prepare for a career, additional study, and all of the other opportunities that a strong educational foundation opens up for Delgado students,” said Larissa Littleton-Steib, Ph.D., chancellor of Delgado Community College.