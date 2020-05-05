Delgado Offers Free Online Personal and Professional Skills Classes

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College announces the availability of free online personal and professional skills classes through Delgado Continuing Education and Professional Development. The free classes are self-paced and are taught completely online. As a public service, they will be free through June 30.

In addition to the free online courses, Delgado Continuing Education and Professional Development offers a wide variety of online personal and professional skills classes. The courses are described in the online catalog at www.ed2go.com/delgadocc.

For more information, contact dsmith4@dcc.edu or call 504-671-6799.