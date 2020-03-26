Delgado Offering Online Workshop About SBA Disaster Loans

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Louisiana District Office is leading a series of webinars on how to apply for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Delgado Community College is supporting the SBA in hosting the online learning experience for Louisiana-based small businesses.

About Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster. These loans are intended to assist through the disaster recovery period. Businesses located in the parishes of Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Tammany are eligible to apply for an EIDL. Loans up to $2,000,000 for alleviating economic injury caused by the disaster are available.

SBA subject matter experts from the Office of Disaster Assistance Field Operations Center West and the SBA Louisiana District Office will be on hand to provide guidance on the application process and provide information on disaster preparedness and recovery. Representatives from the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Greater New Orleans and Bayou Region will be available to connect with participants in order to schedule one-on-one assistance.

The workshops will take place through live video streaming. This opportunity is open to all members of the business community. There are no requirements to enroll.

Online registration opens Thursday, March 26, 11:00 am. The registration link is www.dcc.edu/go/sba. The first live webinar is scheduled for Friday, March 27, 11:00 am.

For more information on this event, please contact the SBA Louisiana District Office at 504-589-6685; email jo.lawrence3@sba.gov; or Delgado Community College Workforce development at 504-671-5563; email kgross@dcc.edu.





Comments

comments