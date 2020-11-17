Delgado Offering Cybersecurity Career Training Course

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado Community College, with support from the Capital One Foundation, will offer an online cybersecurity career training course beginning Dec. 7.

The semester-long cybersecurity course is a response to the increasing demand for information technology specialists who protect computer networks from malware and cyberattacks. Participants who successfully complete the program will receive industry-based credentials qualifying them for entry-level positions. Successful participants can also receive up to nine credit hours for prior learning upon subsequent enrollment in Delgado’s associate degree program in computer information technology.

The total cost of the training is $500, of which $300 will be due on Dec. 4. Students will have an opportunity to earn stipends.

Please contact Dr. Troy L. Baldwin at tbaldw@dcc.edu for an application and payment information.