Delgado Offering 150 Spring ‘Minimester’ Classes

NEW ORLEANS — Registration is open for this spring’s selection of full-credit “minimester” classes at Delgado Community College. The eight-week classes, beginning March 17 and ending May 12, are designed to fit around busy schedules. 50 classes will be taught during the day and evening at the City Park Campus, West Bank Campus and at the Sidney Collier Site in Gentilly. Additionally, more than 100 online classes are available.

Class subjects include:

Accounting

Biology

Business

College and Career Success Skills

Culinary Arts

English

Fine Arts

Health Care

Health Sciences

History

Management

Marketing

Music

Political Science

Psychology

Real Estate

Science

Sociology

Theater

Students can enroll in eight-week minimester classes now through March 17. To learn more and see the list of classes offered this spring, visit https://tinyurl.com/y5qmpu2n or call 504-671-5012. Students who qualify may be able to receive financial assistance.





