Delgado Offering 150 Spring ‘Minimester’ Classes
NEW ORLEANS — Registration is open for this spring’s selection of full-credit “minimester” classes at Delgado Community College. The eight-week classes, beginning March 17 and ending May 12, are designed to fit around busy schedules. 50 classes will be taught during the day and evening at the City Park Campus, West Bank Campus and at the Sidney Collier Site in Gentilly. Additionally, more than 100 online classes are available.
Class subjects include:
- Accounting
- Biology
- Business
- College and Career Success Skills
- Culinary Arts
- English
- Fine Arts
- Health Care
- Health Sciences
- History
- Management
- Marketing
- Music
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Real Estate
- Science
- Sociology
- Theater
Students can enroll in eight-week minimester classes now through March 17. To learn more and see the list of classes offered this spring, visit https://tinyurl.com/y5qmpu2n or call 504-671-5012. Students who qualify may be able to receive financial assistance.