Delgado, Ochsner to Cut Ribbon on New Nursing School Building

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — On April 5, leaders of Ochsner Health and Delgado Community College will join supporters and stakeholders to celebrate the completion of the Ochsner Center for Nursing and Allied Health at the Delgado City Park Campus. Gov. John Bel Edwards, Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib, Ochsner CEO Pete November, LCTCS President Monty Sullivan and others will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony following brief remarks.

Representatives from the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and state government will also attend.

The $44 million building was designed by Manning Architects and built by the Lemoine Company. It includes a simulated hospital along with 120,000 square feet of labs and classrooms.

In response to a nationwide nursing shortage, health systems and schools are ramping up efforts to train more medical personnel. Delgado and Ochsner hope the new facility will help “meet critical workforce demands and provide more opportunities for local graduates in high-wage careers,” according to an Ochsner spokesperson.

“We have a 100 percent job placement rate for all of our allied health programs,” Delgado’s Cheryl Myers told another new outlet. “They graduate from here, and they want a job, they’ve got it.”