Delgado Hosts Gayle Benson at City Park Campus

At center from left: Lee Giorgio, Delgado Foundation board chairman; Gayle Benson; and Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton Steib. They are Joined by students, faculty and staff from Delgado and representatives from the Gayle Benson Automotive Group

NEW ORLEANS — Delgado Community College officials hosted Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and her executive team representing the Gayle Benson Automotive Group on Aug. 22 at the Delgado City Park Campus.



Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib, Vice Chancellor Cheryl Myers and campus and automotive program leaders welcomed Benson along with Dennis Lauscha, Greg Bensel, Ed Lang, Greg Rouchell, Vicky Neumeyer, Jerry Moissant, Mike Katz, Darvelle Hutchins and other members of Mrs. Benson’s team.



The visit began with a meeting at Delgado’s Moss Memorial Library, where the group discussed strengthening existing partnerships to bolster Delgado’s prominent automotive training program, as well as ways to promote job growth and career pathways for future graduates in automotive, business, accounting and other necessary positions throughout the automotive industry and beyond.

Mrs. Benson and her team complimented the college as “a jewel of the city” and called Delgado an institution that mirrors the excellence that her organization strives for in its own daily operation and seeks in its community partners.



“It was our honor and privilege to welcome Mrs. Benson and her team back to campus and have an important discussion related to the future of our local and regional automotive industry, changing technologies, and the potential for pivotal partnerships that will further strengthen the bonds between our two organizations that serve as pillars of our community,” said Steib.



Following the meeting in the library, the group moved to tour Delgado’s Motor Vehicle Technology lab, where Motor Vehicle Technology Program Director Donald Davenport, faculty and students demonstrated traditional and evolving computer-aided technologies that are re-shaping the automotive industry.

Mrs. Benson and her team also got a sneak peek of construction at the Gayle and Tom Benson Athletic Complex, a project made possible through a generous gift to Delgado’s Tradition Campaign by the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation. The complex is slated to open later this fall near Kirsch-Rooney Stadium on the City Park Campus.

Learn more about the Delgado Motor Vehicle Technology Program at https://tinyurl.com/2rh2dp4d