Delgado Gives Updates for Fall Semester

NEW ORLEANS – From Delgado Community College:

Delgado is ready to welcome back students, faculty and staff for the fall semester with some changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Academic changes:

Delgado intends to begin the fall 2020 semester on schedule with classes starting on Saturday, Aug. 15. Due to the “new normal” and social distancing protocols, we are introducing some new methods of instruction that will provide students with options.

Faculty members are learning how to use remote teaching technologies effectively, and they are available to assist students, wherever they may be. All academic courses this semester will have some form of online component.

We will continue to offer online, hybrid and face-to-face classes as we do every semester, but have added a few new types of classes for fall 2020. We now will offer virtual live classes. These will be online classes held at a specific time and day. This will allow students to interact with their instructor and other class members as they would in a face-to-face setting, but that will happen virtually.

Another new course type will be hybrid virtual live classes. Delgado has offered hybrid courses in the past. A hybrid course is a face-to-face class on designated days during the week, and other course work is done at the student’s pace online. In the hybrid live class, one day out of the week the student will be asked to login to the online class at a specific time to interact with their instructor and classmates. All other class work will be completed at the student’s own pace.

Fall registration is open and students are encouraged to register early. Delgado is providing face-to-face and virtual enrollment assistance at the City Park Campus, along with virtual orientation sessions. Students can also chat with a staff member and be referred to our virtual offices as needed. All of our service resources can be found here.

Students can apply today for the fall 2020 semester by visiting www.dcc.edu and selecting “Apply Now!” Upon completion of the Delgado application, a student will begin to receive emails and text messages informing them of their next steps. Also, our Live Chat is open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 am – 6 pm to answer any questions, and can be found at www.dcc.edu.

Enrollment incentives:

To help students overcome boundaries, we have eliminated the non-resident fee, suspended the online registration fee, and are offering a $600 tuition discount for those who qualify. With the elimination of these fees, some students can save over $3,100.

This fall semester, any student who registered before July 15 and is enrolled in at least 15 credit hours will receive a $600 Think 30 Award. We want to continue to remind students that earning 30 credits within the first year in college will provide significant advantages. The student will save money and increase the chances of graduating on time.

Safety measures:

Everyone can expect to have their temperature checked when they visit any of our locations. Classrooms are arranged to seat students at least six feet apart and each class size will cap at 50% occupancy. Masks are required for all students, faculty and staff. Plexiglas barriers are installed in key locations that host frequent interaction, such as in Student Services.

Those who are ill or have recently been in contact with a person ill from COVID-19 will not be allowed on any Delgado site.

Since the college closed its campuses and sites in March, the cleaning staff has been hard at work to ensure that safety and health measures are in place. This includes enhanced sanitation techniques using CDC-approved equipment and chemicals. In addition, hundreds of hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the buildings.