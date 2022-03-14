Delgado Fundraiser to Roast Journalist Clancy DuBos

NEW ORLEANS – The Delgado Community College Foundation will host the 2022 Roast of the Town fundraising event on Saturday, April 9 at the Jung Hotel, 1500 Canal Street. Proceeds from the event will benefit scholarships and programs at Delgado Community College.

The event will roast Clancy DuBos, WWL-TV political analyst and Gambit columnist. Roasters will include Dale Atkins, Judge, 4th Circuit Court of Appeal; Lambert Boissiere Jr., Constable of First City Court and former New Orleans City Council member; Helena Moreno, Councilmember-at-Large, New Orleans City Council; Jean Paul “JP” Morrell, Councilmember-at-Large, New Orleans City Council; and Joe Raspanti, attorney and Fox 8 News legal analyst.

Eric Paulsen, WWL-TV news anchor, will be the master of ceremonies.

The evening will include a reception and silent auction beginning at 7 p.m., followed by dinner and the roast at 8 p.m..

Attendees must be 21 or older and attire is after five. For more information, or to purchase table packages or tickets, email fndsupport@dcc.edu, call (504) 671-5412.