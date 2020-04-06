Delgado Encourages Individuals to Enroll in Online Learning

Delgado Community College’s Continuing Education and Professional Development Department offers a wide variety of affordable and highly interactive career training programs and non-credit online courses that make it easy for individuals to study entirely over the internet. Designed for individuals with varying educational backgrounds and goals, the Continuing Education online course suite presents multiple learning opportunities for those seeking professional development or personal enrichment including Speed Spanish, Grant Writing, Project Management, Interior Design and more. While there are multiple session start dates offered throughout the year, the upcoming sessions will begin on April 15.

“As the world continues to adjust to the social distancing mandates caused by the ever-evolving COVID-19, we understand how important online learning is now more than ever,” said Kim Tubre, Delgado’s Director of Corporate, Community, and Continuing Education. “Our Continuing Education online course suite is not only convenient but affordable and is ideal for personal enrichment, career development, employee training, and life-long learning.”

Delgado’s online career training programs are designed to provide the skills necessary to acquire professional level positions for many in-demand occupations. The programs are developed by a team of professionals from each respective field, providing students with effective web-based learning programs. To enhance the online learning experience, instructors are actively involved by responding to any questions or concerns that students may have throughout the course as well as encouraging and motivating them to succeed.

The online personal and professional development courses are geared towards individuals who want to enhance their value at work, make home their new workplace, or simply enrich their lives by increasing their knowledge. There are hundreds of short, engaging courses that are designed to deliver skills quickly and with the support of expert instructors.

To register or learn more about Delgado’s Continuing Education and Professional Development online course suite, visit www.dcc.edu/workforce-development/continuing-education or contact the department at (504) 671-6474 or noncredit@dcc.edu





