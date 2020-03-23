Delgado Donates Supplies, Equipment to Hospitals

L to R: Delgado Nursing Dean Cheryl Myers; Student Affairs Dean Tamika Duplessis; Renee Randall, Delgado respiratory therapy program director; Blanca Ramon, East Jefferson General Hospital respiratory supervisor; Shannon Skena, Delgado medical laboratory science program director; Allied Health Dean Harold Gaspard; Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib. (Photo: Todd Taylor)

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College officials met with representatives of Ochsner Health System, East Jefferson General Hospital and New Orleans East Hospital on Monday, March 23 to donate medical supplies to local hospitals.

More details were shared in a press release:

Donated items included 500 N95 respirators, surgical masks, sterile gloves, gowns and other items needed by medical personnel to treat those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Altogether, the Delgado Allied Health Division and Delgado Charity School of Nursing donated about 900 cartons filled with supplies to the hospitals.

Included in the transfer were four medical ventilators, equipment that will help hospitals care for patients who need assistance breathing.

Also, the Delgado Community College Fab Lab demonstrated its ability to make protective face shields for use by local medical personnel. Delgado can manufacture 100 face shields per day.

“Our healthcare partners have been great to us by providing clinical and internship opportunities to our students as well as donating equipment so that our students can learn. Now, at this very critical point, we have an opportunity to be there for them as they work on the front lines to reduce the spread and care for those affected during this time of need,” said Delgado Chancellor Larissa Littleton-Steib, Ph.D.

All face-to-face and clinical instruction at all seven Delgado locations has been migrated to online/remote learning until the COVID-19 crisis ends. No students, faculty or staff are allowed onsite at Delgado except a small number of essential personnel, including Campus Police and Information Technology staff.





