Delgado Discounts Online Cybersecurity Training Program

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College’s Workforce Development and Technical Education Unit, in partnership with Reboot Louisiana, has released a new, online cybersecurity training program to address the region’s growing technology workforce needs. The program lasts 12 weeks and will be offered online from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Jan. 11 through May 21. The price of the cybersecurity training has been reduced from $1500 to $500.

“Delgado’s Workforce Development and Technical Education Unit strives to provide the best in class information technology education and certification courses for the New Orleans area in the most affordable and efficient ways possible,” said Krystal James, strategic initiatives coordinator of Delgado. “We are excited to have the opportunity to offer another IT course at a discounted price to support the growth of the local economy.”

The cybersecurity training is designed to provide cutting edge workforce training to support the increasing demand for information technology specialists who work to protect computer networks from malware and cyberattacks. This three-tier course will provide three CompTIA certifications: IT Fundamentals+, Network+, and Security+. Participants who successfully complete the program and receive these credentials will be eligible to attain entry-level cybersecurity positions, among others. Students can also receive up to nine credit hours for prior learning upon enrollment in Delgado’s Computer Information Technology associate degree program.