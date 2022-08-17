Delgado, Cox Announce 4th Annual Small Business Growth Academy

NEW ORLEANS – Cox and Delgado Community College have partnered to host the Small Business Growth Academy to provide continuing education and leadership development to diverse suppliers in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Among the goals of the eight-week program are operational sustainability and improved scalability of qualified, diverse suppliers. Cox Communications and Delgado have offered the program for several years.

“We are excited to partner for the fourth year with Delgado Community College on the Small Business Growth Academy,” said Michael Glorioso of Cox’s Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Council. “The program equips participants with core skills related to business management and sustainability topics including accounting, organizational performance and project management.”

Additionally, entrants learn about developing growth strategies specific to their businesses. Delgado faculty will lead program modules delivered virtually on Delgado’s Canvas platform and in-person at the college’s River City Site in Avondale, La.

Non-suppliers of Cox who are certified minority owned businesses may apply, and requests from current Cox suppliers will be prioritized. Participants who complete the program will earn continuing education units.

Enrollment is limited to 30 participants, and the enrollment deadline is Friday, Sept. 16. Orientation and the first-course module will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, at the River City Site. All other modules will be presented virtually via Delgado’s online platform, Canvas.

“Cox is committed to inclusion, diversity and equity. It’s who we are as a company,” said Kevin Monroe, vice president of the New Orleans market. “We are honored to continue our partnership with The Small Business Growth Academy and Delgado Community College. We must do our part to strengthen our supply chain, accelerate the growth of diverse suppliers and demonstrate our commitment to the community.”

“The alignment of our mission with the objectives of Cox comes at a perfect time to achieve the lasting impact we seek to have in the communities we serve, particularly those that are economically and socially disadvantaged,” said Arlanda Williams, Delgado’s vice chancellor for workforce development and institutional advancement.