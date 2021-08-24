Delgado, Cox Announce 3rd Annual Small Business Growth Academy

NEW ORLEANS – Cox and Delgado Community College have partnered to host the Small Business Growth Academy to provide continuing education and leadership development to diverse suppliers in the Cox Southeast region service area of Louisiana, Florida and Georgia.

Among the goals of the eight-week program are operational sustainability and improved scalability of qualified, diverse suppliers. This is the third year Cox Communications and Delgado are offering the program.

“We are excited to partner for the third year with Delgado Community College on the Small Business Growth Academy,” said Michael Glorioso, supplier pillar lead for Cox Communication’s Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Council. “Program participants will learn core skills related to business management and sustainability topics including accounting, organizational performance and project management.”

Participants will also receive guidance on developing growth strategies specific to their businesses. Delgado faculty will lead program modules delivered virtually on Delgado’s Canvas platform.

Non-suppliers of Cox who are certified minority-owned businesses may apply, but current suppliers of Cox have preference for enrollment. Participants who complete the program will earn continuing education units.

Enrollment is limited to 30 participants, and the deadline to enroll is Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Orientation will be held virtually on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. This first module will be presented virtually on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, via Delgado’s online platform, Canvas.

To learn more about the program and enroll, go to www.dcc.edu.