Delgado, Cox Announce 2nd Annual Small Business Growth Academy

NEW ORLEANS – Delgado Community College and Cox Communications have partnered to provide business development training to their diverse suppliers located in the Greater New Orleans and Greater Atlanta areas via Delgado’s distance learning platform.

This is the second year Cox Communications is funding the eight-week program, called the Small Business Growth Academy, and Delgado’s second year offering online business education to through its Workforce Development division.

Due to COVID-19, the 2nd Annual Small Business Growth Academy will be delivered completely online. Enrollment is limited to 30 participants, and the deadline to enroll is Thursday, July 16, 2020. The online program starts on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Non-suppliers of Cox who are certified minority-owned businesses may apply, but current suppliers of the company have preference for enrollment. Participants who complete the program will earn continuing education units.

Program participants will learn core skills related to business management and sustainability topics including accounting, organizational performance and project management. Participants will also receive guidance on developing growth strategies specific to their businesses. Delgado faculty will lead program modules.

To learn more about the program and enroll, go to www.dcc.edu/go/cox, or contact Khalid Gross, Delgado Community College Workforce Development, 504-671-5563, kgross@dcc.edu.