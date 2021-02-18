Delgado Communications, Marketing Team Wins 5 Awards

NEW ORLEANS – The Delgado Community College communications and marketing team has been honored with five awards at the 8th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards competition.

The team won Gold Awards in two categories:

COVID Response, for the video “Delgado is Ready to Welcome You.” In the same category, the team won a Merit Award for its video “Ready.”

Digital Video Under Two Minutes, for the video “Delgado Workforce IT Courses.” In the same category, the team won a Merit Award for its video “Choose Success, Choose Delgado.”

The team won a Silver Award in the Online Display Ad category for its ad promoting Delgado Online in the USA Today special edition, “Sustaining America.”

The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media and social media produced by higher education institutions nationwide. There are 37 categories and 14 groups judged.

Judges consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals and the editorial board of Education Digital Marketing Awards. Winners are judged on creativity, marketing execution, message impact, technology application and innovation content.

The Delgado Communications and Marketing team is led by Tony Cook and includes Leslie Salinero, creative services coordinator; Hilton Guidry, online content specialist; Todd Taylor, photographer and videographer; and Tyler Scheuermann, athletic communications.