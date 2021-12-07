Delgado Communications and Marketing Team Wins Two Telly Awards

NEW ORLEANS — The Delgado Community College Communications and Marketing team has won two Telly Awards for videos related to COVID-19 response and computer technology education.

Delgado’s Telly Awards are in the Local TV: Business to Consumer category. The two award-winning videos were produced in association with the Brew Agency of Baton Rouge:

“We’re Ready,” a video to spread the message that Delgado remains open during the pandemic, has adapted to new methods of instructional delivery and operations, and continues to provide a quality education to students.

“Success Starts Now,” a video to drive awareness about career opportunities in computer technology and the availability of courses at Delgado specifically geared to IT professionals.

“Our team is grateful for this recognition of our efforts to communicate essential information to everyone we serve in the most effective, creative ways possible,” said Tony Cook, director of communications and marketing at Delgado. “We develop our own messaging and creative concepts in house, relying on partners such as the Brew Agency team to help us produce our videos for paid media and manage our campaigns.”

Since 1979, the Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video, for all screens. Telly Award winners include some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

Receiving over 12,000 entries each year from all 50 states and five continents, the Telly Awards are judged by members of the Telly Awards Judging Council, a group of over 200 working industry professionals who have demonstrable expertise in the categories they review.

Past and current winners of the Telly Awards include small and large production teams and industry giants Bloomberg, CBS Interactive, Comcast, Conde Nast, Disney, ESPN, Fox, HBO, Hearst, Microsoft, NBC, Ogilvy and Mather, SONY Music Entertainment, Time Warner and Viacom.