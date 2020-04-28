Delgado Announces Free Tuition Benefit for First-Time Students

NEW ORLEANS – From Delgado Community College:

Delgado Community College, always a smart choice for students and families choosing an accredited, affordable higher education institution, announces several innovations and benefits for students this summer:

No application fee. There is no application fee to become a Delgado student. The college has not charged an application fee for more than five years, and continues to offer this service at no cost to students.

Non-residents pay same tuition as residents. Out-of-state residents enrolled in online classes at Delgado pay the same tuition as Louisiana residents. There is no financial penalty for residents of other states to earn credits and credentials online at Delgado.

Shorter terms enable faster completion. In addition to its traditional eight-week Summer Session, Delgado offers a new two-week Maymester and two four-week Summer Minimesters. Together, Maymester and the expanded summer offerings provide an opportunity to earn 18 credit hours from mid-May through the end of July—a 10-week period.

Free tuition for first-timers starting this summer. First-time students at Delgado—those who have never enrolled at any higher education institution, including recent high school graduates and people of any age who have decided to try college for the first time—are eligible to receive free tuition for three credit hours during the summer. The free tuition benefit is for those first-time students who enroll for at least six credit hours during the summer, and also enroll for at least 12 credit hours for the Fall 2020 semester.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delgado instructors will use video conferencing, online chats, and other Internet-based features to interact with and instruct students this summer.

This is an opportunity for students and families to save money during this time of uncertainty. Classes at four-year universities are more expensive than community colleges on average by more than one-third, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. Delgado credits transfer to all four-year state universities in Louisiana, including LSU, SUNO, UNO, and UL. Most other universities in Louisiana, including Tulane, Xavier, and Loyola, have transfer agreements with Delgado. Use this online tool to see how this works for particular universities around the state.





