Delgado Announces Endowment Honoring Alumnus Todd Trosclair

NEW ORLEANS – From Delgado Community College:

Delgado Chancellor Dr. Larissa Littleton-Steib has announced a new endowment that will benefit students enrolled in the college’s electrical studies program.

Named in honor of Delgado alumnus, entrepreneur and Delgado Community College Foundation board member Todd Trosclair, the Todd Trosclair Two Year Workforce Scholarship in Electrical Studies, established in perpetuity, will provide tuition assistance to qualifying students.

“Todd Trosclair is all about giving back and ensuring students have what they need to be successful. Delgado established this endowment out of appreciation for Mr. Trosclair’s philanthropic dedication and outstanding commitment to the success of Delgado Community College and our students,” said Littleton-Steib. “Mr. Trosclair is a successful business owner and can spend his time anywhere, but he has chosen to be a champion for Delgado. We are immensely grateful.”

Trosclair enrolled in Delgado after finishing high school. He earned an associate degree in Electrical Construction Technology from Delgado in 1979. Upon completing his studies, he began a career as a licensed electrician. Today, he owns All Star Electric Inc. and serves as partner and chairman of the board for Galatoire’s restaurant. At All Star Electric, Trosclair employs approximately 450 individuals across five states; more than two dozen All Star electricians attended Delgado.

Trosclair also serves on the board of directors for the Delgado Community College Foundation where he founded the Building Futures Scholarship, which has raised nearly a half million in scholarship funds for Delgado students. He is also chairman of the board for the All Star Foundation, which donates to various local charities.

“I’ve worked my entire life training electricians and pushing education,” said Trosclair. “This endowment is going to help students with financial assistance to focus more on their studies and complete the program. I am very humbled and excited to have this endowment in my name.”

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, jobs for electricians currently pay a median annual income of $60,240 and are expected to grow 6% faster than average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To learn more about the endowment or Delgado’s electrical studies program, visit www.dcc.edu.