Delgado Announces 150 Additional Fall ‘Mini’ Classes

NEW ORLEANS – Flexible schedules are necessary for students who hold jobs or have family responsibilities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delgado Community College offers 150 new classes starting in October and lasting just four to eight weeks.

Minimester and Minisession classes at Delgado offer full credit, the same as regular semester classes.

Minimester provides eight-week classes beginning Oct. 7 and ending Dec. 8. More than 120 online classes are offered during Minimester. Additionally, some classes are taught during daytime and evening hours at the City Park Campus, West Bank Campus and at the Jefferson Site in Metairie.

Minisession provides four-week classes beginning Oct. 26 and ending Nov. 18. About 30 online classes are offered during Minisession.

Students can register for eight-week Minimester classes now through Oct. 8. Registration for four-week Minisession classes continues through Oct. 23. Students who qualify and meet the deadlines may be able to receive financial assistance.

Previously, students who are not Louisiana residents have been assessed a non-resident fee when enrolling at Delgado. That fee will not be charged at Delgado this fall.

There is no application fee to enroll for any classes offered by Delgado.

To learn more and see the list of Minimester and Minisession classes offered this fall, visit www.dcc.edu or call 504-671-5012.