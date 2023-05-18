Delafontaine Appointed to Louisiana Cancer Research Center Board

NEW ORLEANS — Patrice “Patrick” Delafontaine, MD, has been appointed to the Louisiana Cancer Research Center’s board of directors.

Delafontaine is a physician-scientist and specialist in interventional cardiology and vascular biology at the Tulane University School of Medicine, where he is also executive dean. He is also professor of medicine, pharmacology and physiology.

Delafontaine’s current areas of investigative focus include the role of IGF-1 and its binding proteins in vascular growth and atherosclerosis; vascular smooth muscle and endothelial cell biology; unstable angina and coronary atherosclerosis; and mechanisms of muscle wasting in chronic disease states.

He received his doctorate in medicine at the University of Geneva in Switzerland and his residency in internal medicine at the Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital in Philadelphia. He completed a research and a clinical fellowship program in cardiology at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Prior to coming to Tulane, he held positions at Emory University, the University of Geneva and the University of Kansas Medical School.