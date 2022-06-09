Deirdre McGlinchey Joins International Women’s Forum

NEW ORLEANS — McGlinchey Stafford has announced that Deirdre McGlinchey, the head of the firm’s general litigation section in the New Orleans office, has been inducted into the Louisiana Chapter of the International Women’s Forum. McGlinchey is a trial lawyer who often represents large manufacturers in products liability cases and has successfully defended clients in individual claims, class actions and multi-district litigation. She has handled matters involving construction, mining and agricultural equipment; diesel and natural gas engines; industrial turbines; automotive design; marine propulsion systems; toxic torts; and medical devices. She has tried cases in state and federal courts throughout the country.

The International Women’s Forum is an invitation-only network of women leaders across every professional sector. It connects women all over the world with the common mission of advancing women’s leadership and championing equality. The IWF builds relationships across countries between C-level women of all career paths, from inventors and entrepreneurs to astronauts and Olympic athletes. The organization was established in New York City in 1974 and includes more than 7,500 members from 33 countries.