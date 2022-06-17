Dedication Marks Start of 7th Ward Revitalization

Mayor LaToya Cantrell (Tyler Kaufman/AP Images for Mastercard)

NEW ORLEANS —

From NewCorp:

A rededication ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17 at the A.P. Tureaud Statue and Civil Rights Memorial Park, 1823 AP Tureaud Avenue. The ceremony is being held in conjunction with the 7th Ward Revitalization Project, which is being spearheaded by New Orleans-based Community Development Financial Institution, NewCorp Inc.

The event will feature a number of speakers including Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Louisiana State Representative Royce Duplessis, NewCorp Inc. CEO Vaughn Randolph Fauria, A.P. Tureaud Jr., and will be hosted by civil rights activist, Mark Raymond Jr., wh0 is also A.P. Tureaud’s great grandson.

The Honorable A. P. Tureaud, Sr. was a New Orleans native and civil rights activist who served as the attorney for the New Orleans chapter of the NAACP during the Civil Rights Movement. Tureaud filed numerous civil rights lawsuits during his long career such as the lawsuit that ended segregation in the New Orleans public school system.

“What I really like ab0ut this project is that NewCorp didn’t just decide what the community needed,” said A. P. Tureaud, Jr., Tureaud’s son. “They surveyed the community and asked them what they were looking for.”

Following Hurricane Katrina, the 7th Ward received the least amount of investment and currently has the highest crime rate in the city. NewCorp’s 7th Ward Revitalization Project envisions enhancing the beauty, prosperity, and health of this community to make it a desirable place to both live and visit.

“NewCorp is remembering, restoring, and uplifting the legacy of 7th Ward for generations to come,” said NewCorp Inc. CEO Vaughn Randolph Fauria. “We are helping to fund the dream, the vision, and the efforts of this community, so it can thrive.”