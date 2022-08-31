Dedication Ceremony for Joseph C. Moscona School

Photo courtesy of Jefferson Parish Schools.

METAIRIE — Jefferson Parish Schools recently hosted a school dedication ceremony for Joseph C. Moscona Elementary. Superintendent Dr. James Gray, School Board members, family members of Joseph Moscona and local officials were onsite to celebrate the renaming of Ella Dolhonde Elementary to Joseph C. Moscona School. The PK-8 school is named after the late Joseph C. Moscona, who was the principal of Ella Dolhonde Elementary School for 26 years. The school was renamed beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Moscona was an employee of Jefferson Parish Schools for 37 years. A 1971 graduate of the University of New Orleans, he was voted as Student Teacher of the Year and was also a member of Phi Delta Kappa Honor fraternity. He was a former fifth grade teacher at J. C. Ellis Elementary School and was appointed an administrative assistant at Ella Dolhonde Elementary School, Airline Park Elementary School and Metairie Grammar School. In 2001, he was cited as Principal of the Year in Jefferson Parish.