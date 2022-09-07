DeCuir and Brown Launch Advantous Law in Baton Rouge

L to R: Jason M. DeCuir and Jason R. Brown

BATON ROUGE – Advantous Law is a new, Louisiana-based law firm with a specific focus on state and local tax (SALT) matters. The firm is being launched by Jason M. DeCuir and Jason R. Brown, two SALT practitioners with more than 40 years of legal tax practice between them.

“With this launch, we are filling a niche for businesses in need of knowledgeable, experienced tax attorneys able to manage highly technical cases from administrative appeals to the Supreme Court,” said DeCuir. “Joining forces with Jason Brown, who is widely considered one of the region’s top SALT lawyers, will immediately establish Advantous Law as the go-to state and local tax firm that will deliver results for its clients.”

DeCuir previously served as a principal at a global tax services firm as well as chief of staff, assistant secretary and executive counsel at the Louisiana Department of Revenue. In those roles and others, he spearheaded many of the state’s recent tax reform efforts.

Brown, who will serve as the firm’s managing partner and head of its tax controversy, disputes and appeals practice, has more than two decades of experience representing businesses of all types, from Fortune 500 companies to homegrown retailers and grocers, in all types of SALT matters. He was previously a partner in a regional multi-practice law firm where he focused on SALT controversy, including complex litigation before state tax tribunals and courts.

“I am thrilled to help launch Advantous Law and to continue serving clients in this highly-specialized practice area,” said Brown. “The state and local tax landscape in Louisiana and across the country is constantly changing,” he continued, “often faster than companies are able to absorb in real time. Our firm’s singular focus is state and local tax; and as a firm that exclusively handles SALT matters, we are able to provide the focused, real-time approach our clients deserve.”

Joining DeCuir and Brown as senior associate is Kristian A. Gerrets. Gerrets has extensive experience in the SALT arena, including his work at two of the world’s leading accounting firms and representing clients in controversy matters at the administrative level and before the Louisiana Board of Tax Appeals.

On Sept. 15-16, Advantous Consulting and Advantous Law will co-sponsor a tax seminar at the LABI Center for Free Enterprise in Baton Rouge. The seminar will feature a day and a half of sessions dedicated to trending areas of state and local tax issues in Louisiana and surrounding states. Join Advantous to gain insight from notable tax experts from around the country.