December Debut

The emails and notices keep coming. It started last month and continues into December, and I hope more will continue to appear into 2022. I am talking about the business events that are filling up my calendar.

All the chambers are now hosting in-person breakfast, luncheons and networking events, along with JEDCO, JBC, ACG, JA, EO Louisiana, GNO, Inc., and so many other business organizations. It’s great to see my calendar with something scheduled other than a Zoom call. Now I must lose the COVID-15 (really 20) and get back to fitting into my suits.

This month I am excited to attend the December 2, JEDCO annual luncheon at the Airport Hilton. Jerry and his team are great economic development leaders in Jefferson Parish and throughout the entire New Orleans region. This event will also be the first opportunity where the Biz team will showcase the 2022 New Orleans 500. Thanks to our JEDCO partnership, everyone in attendance will receive a copy. This will be followed by the leader in regional economic development with the GNO, Inc.’s, Emerge Summit, a young professional development conference on December 2 & 3 at the Pan-American Life Conference Center, where there too attendees will receive a copy of the New Orleans 500.

If you would like a copy of this exciting new publication, simply go to BizNewOrleans.com and order one today, or call Jessica Armand at (504) 830-7231.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.