Dealers Paying to Train Automotive Technicians at Delgado

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The Motor Vehicle Technology department at Delgado Community College announces a new fast track program that reduces the time required to earn a certificate of technical studies and gain employment as an automotive technician.

The new program is provided at no cost to students thanks to the generosity of area automotive dealers, whose contributions to the Delgado Community College Foundation are the source of funding.

Program faculty and business partners are seeking 10-12 potential students to apply for the program as soon as possible. Fast track students must be admitted to the college and be selected by the automotive dealers.

The first cohort of students to be selected for the program will begin their studies on Oct. 4 during the fall eight-week session at Delgado. Completion and graduation would occur in March 2024.

Employment by an automotive dealership is guaranteed upon successful completion of the fast track program.

Those selected will receive entry-level training to work in maintenance and light repair, which prepares them for jobs paying typically $17 per hour to start. The program includes a paid internship for each student. The time commitment is five days a week: four days in class, one day at work.

“There is a severe shortage of entry-level automotive techs nationwide,” said Donald Davenport, chair of the Delgado Motor Vehicle Technology department. He noted that trained individuals earn $80,000 annually, on average, and they can earn up to $150,000 a year with experience.

For more information, please call 504-671-6191 or go to https://www.dcc.edu/go/fast-track.