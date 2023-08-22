DDD Issues RFP for Crown Park Landscape Construction Services

NEW ORLEANS — From the Downtown Development District:

Notice is hereby given that a request for proposals for landscape construction services at Crown Park will be received by the DDD located at 201 St. Charles Avenue, Suite 3912, New Orleans, LA 70170, until Monday, Sept. 21, 2023, at 3 p.m. central time.



The City of New Orleans recently dedicated the property adjacent to New Orleans Fire Department Fire Station No. 2 as Crown Park. The dedication of this park space coincided with the unveiling of a mural by artist Journey Allen celebrating the passing of the CROWN Act, which prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture in schools and workplaces.

DDD’s Crown Park project aims to layer additional beauty to this space through placemaking. The redevelopment will create a functional and inviting urban respite for public use. By incorporating native plants into the landscape, the park will showcase the beautiful diversity of Louisiana’s flora/fauna and become a certified habitat through the Louisiana Native Plant Society.

To receive the full RFP, send your name and address to Hunter Hebert, director of operations, at hhebert@downtownnola.com.