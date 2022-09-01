DDD Announces New Security, Code Enforcement Initiatives

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Downtown Development District has announced two new initiatives designed to improve security and remove blight.

First, the DDD has awarded nationwide security firm Vets Securing America a contract for private security services valued at approximately $1 million dollars. Beginning in October, the one-year contract will fund two daily shifts of two armed security officers. The veteran-focused firm will augment Pinnacle Security’s existing private security patrols. Citizens are advised to continue to call 911 for any emergency services and (504) 415-1730 for non-emergency services within downtown New Orleans.

The DDD also signed a cooperative endeavor agreement with the City of New Orleans to fund the salaries of a code enforcement inspector and title researcher dedicated to enforcing building codes. Both employees will be managed by the City’s Department of Code Enforcement, and recruitment will begin immediately after the approval of the agreement by the New Orleans City Council.

“The DDD takes our responsibility to serve as advocates for the interests of our downtown stakeholders very seriously,” said DDD President Davon Barbour. “We have heard the concerns of downtown property owners, business owners, residents and visitors. Crime and blight are among their top concerns, which is why we have undertaken these initiatives and believe they will have an immediate impact on improving the vibrancy of downtown New Orleans and its stature as the economic hub for the great City of New Orleans and the great State of Louisiana.”