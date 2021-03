NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers is administering COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26 at Xavier University’s Fitness Center, 4645 Drexel Avenue. Vaccinations for eligible persons meeting the current Louisiana Department of Health guidelines are available by appointment only. Register here or call (504) 207-1080.