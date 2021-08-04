DCHC to Offer Vaccinations During Community Health Center Week

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – DePaul Community Health Centers will celebrate National Community Health Center Week Saturday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 14, by hosting several events throughout metro New Orleans. National Health Center Week, sponsored by the National Association of Community Health Centers, is an annual celebration which raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers.

Community Health Centers – The Chemistry for Strong Communities serves as the theme for this year’s commemoration, which honors those front line providers, staff, and beloved patients who lost their lives during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. From the very beginning of the crisis, Community Health Centers began finding innovative ways to provide preventative and primary care to their patients.

Nationwide, community health centers lower health care costs to the tune of more than $24 billion annually, reduce rates of chronic diseases, and stimulate local economies. DCHC operates ten health centers in both Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. Dr. Michael G. Griffin, President and CEO of DCHC, believes that the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically demonstrates the importance of health centers.

“We proudly provide health care services to underserved communities, who are often forgotten, especially during trying times like these. Thanks to the various partnerships we’ve formed and generous support from several entities, DePaul ensures that our patients continue to receive much-needed health care, including COVID-19 virus vaccines and testing, as the battle against the virus ramps up yet again. Some of our planned activities for National Community Health Center Week are made possible by organizations and partners that believe in our Mission,” said Griffin.

DCHC will kick-off the week by providing COVID-19 virus vaccinations for the community Saturday, August 7th at its Carrollton (3201 S. Carrollton Ave.), New Orleans East (5630 Read Blvd.) and Algiers (3215 General Meyer Ave.) health centers, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are preferred but walk-ups are welcome. Call (504) 207-1080 to schedule an appointment. Monday, August 9th, DCHC’s Community Health Navigators will deliver gift bags, featuring personal items such as hand sanitizer, toilet tissue and paper towels, to DePaul USA, a local organization which serves the homeless.

Free food will be given away to the community, in partnership with Total Community Action, Tuesday, August 10th, at DCHC’s Carrollton warehouse, 3201 Short Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Finally, Saturday, August 14th, Well Child Visits will be offered at the Carrollton health center, 3201 S. Carrollton Ave., from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.