DCHC to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations Saturday, March 20

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers will administer COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public this Saturday, March 20 at its New Orleans East Health Center, 5630 Read Blvd. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccinations for eligible persons meeting the current Louisiana Department of Health guidelines are available by appointment only. Individuals should click here or call (504) 207-1080 to schedule an appointment.