DCHC to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations April 9 at Xavier

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) will administer COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 9 at Xavier University’s Fitness Center, 4645 Drexel Avenue.

Click here or call (504) 207-1080 to schedule an appointment