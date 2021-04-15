DCHC to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations and Free Food

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers is administering COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at Thrive Community Center, 3600 Desire Community Parkway. All vaccine recipients must be 18 years or older. Second Harvest will supply free food for approximately 350 families on a first-come,-first-served basis.

Advance registration for vaccines is not required. Walk-ups are accepted as supply allows. Individuals should call (504) 207-1080 for more information.