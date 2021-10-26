DCHC to Host Health Insurance Marketplace Event

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers will host a health insurance marketplace enrollment event on Monday, Nov. 1 at five of its eleven health centers. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participating DCHC locations include Bywater/St. Cecilia, Carrollton, Gentilly, Kenner and New Orleans East. In addition to assisting individuals with enrolling in the health insurance marketplace and understanding various health insurance options, DCHC’s associates also will help attendees to enroll in Medicaid and provide more information about Medicare enrollment. The event is free and open to the public. Please call (504) 207-3060 for additional information.

