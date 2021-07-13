DCHC to Host Back-to-School Vaccination Events

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers will offer COVID-19 vaccinations (Pfizer vaccine) for children ages 12 and up at its Carrollton (3201 S. Carrollton Ave.), New Orleans East (5630 Read Blvd.), and Algiers (3215 General Meyer Ave.) health centers on Saturday, July 17. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children who attend any area school may receive COVID-19 vaccinations during the events. Parents or guardians must be present.

Parents may register their children by calling (504) 207-1080. Second doses are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All students who receive both doses from DePaul Community Health Centers will be entered into a drawing to receive a laptop computer courtesy of High Level Speech and Hearing. In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, parents may schedule future well-child appointments during the events. For media inquiries, please contact Kertrina Watson Lewis at (504) 231-0659.