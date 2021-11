DCHC, SHFB Host Nov. 12 Drive-Thru Food Pantry

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) to distribute free groceries through a drive-thru food pantry at DCHC’s Carrollton Warehouse, 3201 Short Street (located behind the Carrollton health center), Friday, Nov. 12 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The food giveaway is held the second Friday of each month and is open to everyone.

For more information, please call (504) 610-3157.