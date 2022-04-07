DCHC and SHFB Offer Free Groceries

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (press release) – DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) to distribute free groceries through a drive-thru food pantry at DCHC’s Carrollton Warehouse, 3201 Short Street (located behind the Carrollton health center), Friday, April 8, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The food giveaway is held the second Friday of each month and is open to everyone.

For more information, please call (504) 610-3157.