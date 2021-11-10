Days Left to Apply to VILLAGEx Accelerator Program

NEW ORLEANS — From the Idea Village:

Only days remaining to apply to VILLAGEx and become part of our 2022 cohort of high-growth, technology-enabled entrepreneurs. Over the course of four months, you’ll work with a team of incredible mentors, investors, and peers who will help accelerate your startup journey as you build the tools and connections needed to scale rapidly. The program is designed to grow robust businesses who are industry leaders and drive positive economic impact in the New Orleans region. Now is a great time to be starting something in NOLA.

Companies that do best in VILLAGEx typically:

Incorporate technology that solves a problem or improves a process;

Are in the midst of or on the verge of rapidly scaling their business;

Offer a new or unproven business model with the potential to revolutionize a particular industry;

Serve a new or niche market in an innovative way.

Applications close on November 19th, 2021 at 11:59PM CST .