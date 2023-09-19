Davisson Joins Association of Independent Research Institutes Board

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana Cancer Research Center Associate Director of Administration Sven Davisson has been appointed to the board of the Association of Independent Research Institutes. During his two-year term, he will serve as the organization’s treasurer. He has served the organization in various roles since 2012.

AIRI is a national association of independent, not-for-profit biomedical and behavioral research institutes whose mission is to enhance the ability of its members to improve human health and advance knowledge through networking, education, and involvement in the development of science policy.

Davisson has served in executive positions at the LCRC since 2015. The LCRC is a partnership bringing together the cancer research efforts of Louisiana State University Health New Orleans, Tulane University School of Medicine, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Ochsner Health.

Davisson previously spent 14 years at the Jackson Laboratory, an NCI-designated cancer center in Bar Harbor, Maine.