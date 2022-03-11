David Pace Named General Manager at NOLA Motorsports

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA Motorsports Park welcomed David Pace as general manager in 2021. Since taking the helm, he has initiated repairs and upgrades to the track’s facilities and brought back races and events.

“Managing large-scale events and motorsports have been a big part of my career the last 20 years. At NOLA Motorsports, my hope is to put my knowledge and experience to work and bring motorsports back to the New Orleans area,” said Pace. “I’ve seen first hand the camaraderie and excitement motorsports can bring to a community. I’d like to position NOLA Motorsports Park as a cornerstone in the community when it comes to not only motorsports, but off track events.”

Pace brings over 20 years of experience to his role at NOLA Motorsports Park. His first jobs as a mechanic and team manager with the Toyota Atlantic and INDYCAR series gave him a solid understanding and foundation in the motorsports sector. He continued his career with Goodridge, where he developed and coordinated the opening of “Goodridge Indy,” including new facility design, construction and maintenance. After owning his own general contracting business for 8 years, Pace returned to the world of motorsports, managing operations for the Baltimore Grand Prix and independently contracting with INDYCAR, Andretti Sports Marketing, and various sanctioning bodies to establish motorsports races in multiple cities.