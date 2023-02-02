David Landry Named St. Tammany Chamber Chairman

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors elected David Landry, an equity partner with Carver Darden, to a one-year term as its chairman of the board. He succeeds David Boudreaux, senior vice president with Hancock Whitney. The installation took place on Jan. 25 during the Chamber’s Annual Installation & Awards Luncheon at the Greystone with more than 200 members and guests in attendance.

“David first joined our chamber over a decade ago and immediately became involved in our Small Business Council eventually serving as its chairman,” said Lacey Osborne, president and CEO of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce. “In fact, he has been actively involved as an SBC member ever since and has also served on the ambassadors council, executive committee and board of directors.”

Landry is an attorney with more than 20 years experience practicing law in commercial and bank litigation, business transactions, estate planning, successions, contract negotiations and the representation of healthcare providers. Prior to joining the legal profession, he worked for Whitney National Bank for more than 10 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Loyola University New Orleans and a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University New Orleans School of Law.

“Over 150 businesses joined the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce in 2022 to form professional relationships and gain immediate exposure to the great leaders, elected officials, and pillars of our community,” said Landry. “In 2023, we will continue to grow forward by recruiting even more East and West St. Tammany businesses to join our 1,275 members in our pursuit of supporting business advocacy and acting as a catalyst for our community to prosper.”

Rounding out the members of the 2023 board of directors are:

David Boudreaux, Hancock Whitney Bank

Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties

Sandy Badinger, Slidell Memorial Hospital

Rebecca Blossman, Northshore Media Group

Mary Byrd, New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union

Carrie Calvin, Bourgeois Bennett

Alan Case, Lowrey-Dunham Case & Vivien

Christina Chifici, LaPorte CPAs

Barbara Doyle, Keep It Local & Slidell Savings Magazine

Joe Eagan, Grace Funeral Home and St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden

Linda Larkin, Patriot Title

Kendra Maness, Slidell Magazine

Chris Masingill, St. Tammany Corporation

Tanmay Mathur, Covington Behavioral Health

Paysse McWilliams, Voelkel McWilliams Construction

Louis Ochoa, The Sadie Jane

Ric Poirier, Blue Williams, LLC

Mike Saucier, Gulf States Real Estate Services

Colin Shea, Gilsbar

Ken Smith, Ochsner Health

Members of the 2023 advisory board are: