David Amoss Joins Bernhard as Director of Business Development

NEW ORLEANS – Engineering, mechanical and electrical contractor Bernhard announced today that David Amoss has been hired as a director of business development. Amoss will be based in Bernhard’s corporate headquarters in Metairie.

Amoss will utilize his expertise in energy and finance, developing “energy as a service” projects for Bernhard in Louisiana.

“David has the exact skill set for this role with his financial certifications and decades of experience,” said Rob Guthrie, executive vice president at Bernhard. “He is a proven leader and effective strategist, and he will provide excellent attention and service to our customers within our core Louisiana market.”

Before joining the Bernhard team, Amoss spent nearly 20 years in finance, research and business development, most recently serving as head of midstream and downstream research at Heikkinen Energy Advisors in New Orleans. Prior to this, he was a research analyst covering the energy sector at Iberia Capital Partners and Scotia Howard Weil. Amoss was previously an economist with AECOM in Chicago and Sydney, Australia, focusing on front-end traffic and revenue modeling for transportation and energy projects.

Amoss holds a B.B.A. in international business from the University of Georgia. He was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2011 and served as president of the CFA Society of Louisiana. He lives in New Orleans with his wife Missy and their three children.