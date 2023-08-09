Dauterive Joins Corporate Realty as Director of Lease Administration

NEW ORLEANS — Noel Dauterive is the new director of lease administration at Corporate Realty. He brings more than 30 years of knowledge and experience related to management and leasing as well as preventative maintenance and general property services.

His focus is on strategic management and operational functions within property management. In his previous role at Latter & Blum, he served as director of risk and special operations. Prior to that, he was the senior vice president and director of property management at IberiaBank (now First Horizon), where he oversaw asset management and facility operations and directed a team of property managers, staff and vendors across 13 states. In addition, he was responsible for due diligence and conversions of acquisitions as well as strategic planning.

He began his career as a property manager at Property One and Latter & Blum. He has also served as senior property manager at Hancock Whitney Bank and general manager at Energy Centre. He’s a licensed commercial real estate agent and certified property manager.