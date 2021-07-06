Data Privacy Attorney Monica J. Manzella Joins Baker Donelson

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Monica J. Manzella, whose practice is focused on data privacy, security, compliance, and information management issues, has joined the New Orleans office of Baker Donelson as of counsel.

Manzella represents clients across all industries in handling matters related to HIPAA, data privacy, security, compliance, data incident response, and information management issues. She also has extensive litigation and transactional experience in corporate and commercial law, contract law, health care, privacy, security law, governmental standards of conduct and ethics law, acquisition and procurement law, construction law, employment and labor law, personal injury, casualty, and insurance law. A member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, she holds a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) certification.

Prior to joining Baker Donelson, Manzella served as in-house counsel for a health care startup, as a member of the inaugural Chief Security Officer organization for a Fortune 500 energy company with operations in the southern United States, as an assistant city attorney for the City of New Orleans, and as an attorney in private practice focusing on commercial litigation.

A graduate of Loyola University New Orleans School of Law, Manzella holds an M.A. in Security Studies, from the Naval Postgraduate School, Center for Homeland Defense and Security.